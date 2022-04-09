Templeton Global Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:GIM)

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE GIM opened at $4.97 on Friday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 28,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

