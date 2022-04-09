Analysts Set Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Target Price at $73.50

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.44. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 252.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 840.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,678,000 after purchasing an additional 186,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

