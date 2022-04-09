Lossless Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.41 Million (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. Lossless has a market cap of $30.92 million and $3.41 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001588 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lossless has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00046415 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.85 or 0.07575288 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,539.87 or 1.00113930 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

