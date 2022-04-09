Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives $6.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

SELB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $773,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 335.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $5.28.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

