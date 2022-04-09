Crown (CRW) Price Hits $0.0374

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $420.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crown has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,491.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.27 or 0.00767839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.74 or 0.00204136 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00021419 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,423,516 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

