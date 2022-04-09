Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $10.12 Million Position in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,120,000.
Shares of NCACU stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.10.
Newcourt Acquisition Profile
