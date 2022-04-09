Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,051,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,569,000.

FIACU stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.26.

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

