Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000,000 Target Global Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:TGAAU)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:TGAAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,000.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth $2,988,000.

Get Target Global Acquisition I alerts:

Shares of TGAAU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Target Global Acquisition I Corp has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Global Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:TGAAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Global Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Global Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.