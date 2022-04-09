Analyzing Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) & Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC)

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) and Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Bandwidth has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mmtec has a beta of 3.69, meaning that its share price is 269% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bandwidth and Mmtec’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth $490.91 million 1.66 -$27.36 million ($1.10) -29.31 Mmtec $740,000.00 20.57 -$3.18 million N/A N/A

Mmtec has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bandwidth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.1% of Bandwidth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Mmtec shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Bandwidth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bandwidth and Mmtec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth -5.57% 2.80% 1.12% Mmtec N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bandwidth and Mmtec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth 0 2 10 0 2.83 Mmtec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bandwidth currently has a consensus target price of $71.27, indicating a potential upside of 121.07%. Given Bandwidth’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Mmtec.

Summary

Bandwidth beats Mmtec on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bandwidth (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

About Mmtec (Get Rating)

MMTec, Inc. engages in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. Its platforms include ETN Counter Business System, PTN Private Fund Investment Management System, Personal Mobile Transaction Client System, PC Transaction Client System, Individual and Institutional Integrated Account Management System, and Quantitative Investment Transaction Platform. The company was founded on January 4, 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

