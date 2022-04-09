FDx Advisors Inc. Has $3 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($118.03) to £110 ($144.26) in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($131.15) to £120 ($157.38) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,780.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $71.14 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average is $59.76. The company has a market capitalization of $220.45 billion, a PE ratio of 508.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.