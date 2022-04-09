Saras (OTCMKTS:SAAFY) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Saras S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SAAFY – Get Rating) rose 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 50 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11.
Saras Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAAFY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saras (SAAFY)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Saras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.