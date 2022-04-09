Saras (OTCMKTS:SAAFY) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Saras S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SAAFY – Get Rating) rose 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 50 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11.

Saras Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAAFY)

Saras S.p.A. engages in the oil refinery business in Italy and internationally. It operates through Refining, Marketing, Generation of Power By The Combined Cycle Plant, Generation of Power By Wind Farms, and Other Activities segments. The company sells and distributes oil products, such as diesel, gasoline, diesel fuel for heating, liquefied petroleum gas, virgin naphtha, and aviation fuel in the retail and wholesale markets.

