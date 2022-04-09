Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Trading Up 1.1%

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.17. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Separately, dropped their price target on shares of Orca Energy Group from C$8.50 to C$7.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09.

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

