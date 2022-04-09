West Shore Bank (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Shares Down 0.3%

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.05 and last traded at $32.05. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.23.
About West Shore Bank (OTCMKTS:WSSH)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on West Shore Bank (WSSH)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for West Shore Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Shore Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.