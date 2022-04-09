West Shore Bank (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Shares Down 0.3%

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.05 and last traded at $32.05. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.23.

About West Shore Bank (OTCMKTS:WSSH)

West Shore Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West Shore Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include auto, recreational, personal term, commercial real estate, small business administration, municipal, business term, and home mortgage and equity loans; business lines of credit; and letters of credit.

