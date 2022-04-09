Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Stock Price Down 4%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) fell 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 45,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 24,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Greenlane Renewables from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Greenlane Renewables from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

