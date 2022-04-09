Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $12.14 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Boston Properties worth $12,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 13.6% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,648,000 after acquiring an additional 64,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,616,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,222,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,200,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,079,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP opened at $122.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.19.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.66%.

BXP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

Boston Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.