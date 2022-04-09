Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 486.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,696 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.10% of Campbell Soup worth $13,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

NYSE:CPB opened at $45.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $50.83.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

