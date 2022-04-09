Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $11.88 Million Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,950 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.08% of W. P. Carey worth $11,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

NYSE WPC opened at $82.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.24. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $83.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.057 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 189.69%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

