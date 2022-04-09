Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HCA opened at $258.69 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.15 and a twelve month high of $272.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.73 and a 200-day moving average of $248.33. The firm has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.55.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

