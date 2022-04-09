Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,543 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Incyte worth $11,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,029,000 after buying an additional 20,387 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 3.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 39.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 606,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,681,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Incyte by 54.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 128,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 45,346 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Incyte by 20.8% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 4,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY opened at $83.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.52.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 292,972 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile (Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.