Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.400-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.71 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.250 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $57.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01. Jabil has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.29.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jabil will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a top pick rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.14.

In related news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,251,430. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $556,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 2,395.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 34,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.