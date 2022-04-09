Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,593 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $12,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 321.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,028 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 25.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 7.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 22.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $362.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.68 and a 200-day moving average of $370.86. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.79 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,156 shares of company stock worth $1,181,861. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.91.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

