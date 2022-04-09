Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.10% of Acuity Brands worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 746,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,478,000 after buying an additional 273,722 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,429,000 after buying an additional 24,935 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,772,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 345,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,925,000 after buying an additional 287,170 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,860,000 after buying an additional 67,310 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYI stock opened at $168.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.57 and a 52 week high of $224.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

