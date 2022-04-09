Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $196.36 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.48 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.80. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stephens cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

