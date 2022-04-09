Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 140,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Northern Trust by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 134,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,088,000 after buying an additional 58,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTRS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $115.03 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $102.39 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

