Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 6,360 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Yandex were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yandex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,287,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 181,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,954,000 after buying an additional 23,899 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Yandex by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 21,668 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YNDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. Yandex has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $87.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

