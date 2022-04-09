Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Entergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy stock opened at $123.32 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $124.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

In related news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $527,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,251 shares of company stock worth $25,937,864 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Entergy Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.