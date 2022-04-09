Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 23,393 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,393 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of MPC opened at $86.90 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $87.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.12 and its 200-day moving average is $70.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

