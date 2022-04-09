Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 24,796 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,796 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.41 per share, for a total transaction of $493,400.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NYSE:KKR opened at $57.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.67. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

