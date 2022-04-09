FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.86.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $36.72 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

