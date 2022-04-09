Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $295.80 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $269.31 and a 12-month high of $360.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.71.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

