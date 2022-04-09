FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 123.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,926 shares of company stock worth $6,006,393 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $257.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.91.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.