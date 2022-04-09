FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,411,309,000 after purchasing an additional 354,130 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Waste Management by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,397,000 after acquiring an additional 91,816 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,886,000 after purchasing an additional 323,707 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,468,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,297,000 after purchasing an additional 131,539 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.86.

NYSE WM opened at $165.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.87 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

