Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

AVLR opened at $94.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.84 and a beta of 0.80. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.28 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.86.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $463,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $58,978.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,274. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

