FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 761.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Nucor by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE opened at $150.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $75.60 and a one year high of $157.69.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

