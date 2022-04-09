TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 21.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 12.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth about $3,855,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised TFI International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

TFII opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.38.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.28%.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

