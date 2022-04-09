Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $108.70 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $91.14 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.36 and a 200-day moving average of $107.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $154.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.944 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on RY. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.