Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 432 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 485.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,701,000 after buying an additional 382,261 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 976.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,032,000 after purchasing an additional 148,977 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,617,000 after buying an additional 119,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,073,000 after buying an additional 110,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,768,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.73.

AVY stock opened at $175.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $156.51 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.