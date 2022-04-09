Tiaa Fsb Sells 3,251 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,334,000 after buying an additional 325,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,469,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,869,000 after buying an additional 90,713 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 74.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 298.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 17.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.15.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $56.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.40 and its 200-day moving average is $57.01. The stock has a market cap of $92.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.