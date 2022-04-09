Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 401 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 345.5% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZION has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.82. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

