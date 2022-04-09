Tiaa Fsb Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 916.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,153,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $117.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $109.94 and a 12 month high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.