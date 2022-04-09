Tiaa Fsb Has $2.01 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $156.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $144.17 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

