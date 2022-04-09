Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 763 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 320.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,847,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 326.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 16,685 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,638.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 161,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,200,000 after buying an additional 155,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Vertical Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.24.

Shares of ANET opened at $131.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.74. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $5,118,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $212,664.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,195 shares of company stock valued at $84,640,391 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

