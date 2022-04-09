Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,436,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth about $33,213,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.03.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $90.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.02. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 430.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.17 and a 1-year high of $90.49.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 990.48%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

