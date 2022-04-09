Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $134,000 Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 201.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.72.

Shares of FIVE opened at $170.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.66. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.44 and a 12-month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

