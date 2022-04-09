Contrasting Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) & Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) and Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lion Group and Futu’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Group $10.23 million 6.61 -$3.35 million N/A N/A Futu $912.27 million 5.87 $360.30 million $2.40 14.85

Futu has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Group.

Risk and Volatility

Lion Group has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Futu has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Group and Futu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Group N/A N/A N/A Futu 39.50% 15.41% 2.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Lion Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of Futu shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Lion Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lion Group and Futu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Futu 2 3 1 0 1.83

Futu has a consensus target price of $92.30, indicating a potential upside of 159.04%. Given Futu’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Futu is more favorable than Lion Group.

Summary

Futu beats Lion Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising total return swap trading, contracts for difference trading, futures and securities brokerage, and insurance brokerage services. Its trading platform allows users to trade various futures products on futures exchanges worldwide, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Singapore Exchange, the Hong Kong Futures Exchange, and Eurex Exchange, as well as stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and the People's Republic of China stocks listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and Shenzhen Stock Exchange that are eligible for the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs. The company has a strategic partnership with Grandshores Technology Group Limited and Dawa Future Graphic Technology Co., Ltd. Lion Group Holding Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore.

Futu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

