Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives $220.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPST. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $913,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,874 shares of company stock valued at $28,664,939 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1,542.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,185 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter valued at about $510,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $845,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $91.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66 and a beta of -0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.64. Upstart has a 12-month low of $75.15 and a 12-month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.01 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Upstart will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

