Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives C$26.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$26.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VET shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$26.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 3.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$24.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.96. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.06 and a 52 week high of C$30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$765.92 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 5.2699999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

