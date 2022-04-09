Yield Guild Games Achieves Market Cap of $279.75 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $279.75 million and approximately $25.36 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for about $2.48 or 0.00005842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00046334 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.96 or 0.07565696 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,460.72 or 0.99890709 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,660,297 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

