Brokerages Set Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Target Price at $19.71

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.66.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CROMF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.