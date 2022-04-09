Lamden (TAU) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.33 Million

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $6.33 million and $148,569.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0445 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

